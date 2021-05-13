B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

NCMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

