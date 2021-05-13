B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $821.33 million, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

