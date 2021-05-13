B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

CRIS has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Curis stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

