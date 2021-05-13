B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGH. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.