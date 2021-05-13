B. Riley Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.