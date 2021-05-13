B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.48.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

