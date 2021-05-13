Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 842,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,851. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

