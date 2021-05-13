bAlpha Price Down 5.5% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $644.70 or 0.01296948 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $645,287.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 16,982 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

