Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $54.15 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $54.15 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00608711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00236719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,883,959 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.