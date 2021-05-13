BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 5,473 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,118,336.80.

On Friday, February 26th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $306,627.78.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 135,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BancFirst by 1,344.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

