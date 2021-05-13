Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 32,494 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1238 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

