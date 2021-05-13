Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00333.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,844,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,430,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

