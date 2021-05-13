Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00303.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 7,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

