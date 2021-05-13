Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.77% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

