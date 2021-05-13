Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $14.26 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $292.26 million and $204.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.26 or 0.00029155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.