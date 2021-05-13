Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $21.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.27 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.45 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $352.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

