Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $104,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 1,432,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

