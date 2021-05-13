Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

