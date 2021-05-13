Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Critical Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Independent Bank pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.45%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.48 $165.18 million $5.62 13.57 Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.67 $225.91 million $5.56 16.04

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.99% 7.97% 1.09% Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Bank of Hawaii on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages and home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and personal loans. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine (ATM) cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, it operates through a network of ninety-six full service and two limited service retail branches, sixteen commercial banking centers, ten investment management offices, and eight mortgage lending centers in Eastern Massachusetts, Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

