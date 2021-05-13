Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.81

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$118.81 and last traded at C$118.62, with a volume of 1258498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$116.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.70. The firm has a market cap of C$76.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

