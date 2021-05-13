Barclays Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $30.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 440,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

