Barclays Boosts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $20.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 49,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $44,157,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $8,267,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $2,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $290,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.