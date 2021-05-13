Barclays Raises Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $15.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 64,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $6,095,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

