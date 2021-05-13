Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $295.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 435,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,582,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22,600.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

