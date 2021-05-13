Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SPXSY traded down $7.07 on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

