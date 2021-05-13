Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

