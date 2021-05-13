Barclays Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $18.96 on Thursday, reaching $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $162.18 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

