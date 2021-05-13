Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 3,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

