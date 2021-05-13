Barrington Research Cuts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $30.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 507,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

