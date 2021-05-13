Barrington Research Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

