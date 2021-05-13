Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.38

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.38 ($76.92) and traded as high as €70.19 ($82.58). Basf shares last traded at €69.25 ($81.47), with a volume of 2,887,043 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAS shares. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.38 ($88.68).

The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion and a PE ratio of -279.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.48 and a 200-day moving average of €65.38.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

