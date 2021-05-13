Basic Attention Token Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $614.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,631,132 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.