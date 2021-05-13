BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.46 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

