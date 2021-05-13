Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,105 shares of company stock worth $2,975,572 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

