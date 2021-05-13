Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,743. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $714.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.