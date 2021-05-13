Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Beazley stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311.50 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,373. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -54.65.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

