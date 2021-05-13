Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

