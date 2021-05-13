Bella Protocol Trading Down 30.3% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $96.87 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

