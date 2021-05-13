BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.