Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,090.85

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,090.85 ($40.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,584 ($46.83). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,536 ($46.20), with a volume of 215,766 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,584.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,090.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

