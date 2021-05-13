Belt (BELT) Trading Down 24% This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.18 or 0.00103193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

