Benchmark Raises Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $44.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Medical stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.00% of Select Medical worth $365,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.