Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,894. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

