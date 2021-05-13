Beowulf Hits Market Cap of $11.89 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $334.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.