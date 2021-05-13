Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

