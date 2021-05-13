Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 104.86 ($1.37) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.19. The company has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,674 shares of company stock valued at $293,823.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

