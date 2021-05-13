Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 95.30 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. Sirius Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.40 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.54. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

