Berenberg Bank Upgrades FDM Group (LON:FDM) to “Buy”

FDM Group (LON:FDM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 991 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

