Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 344,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

