Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 14,920 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart L. Merkadeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23.

BLI stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 1,614,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,314. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

